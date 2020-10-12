Video: Chofis Lopez nets unbelievable halfway line golazo for Chivas’ U-20 side

It’s not often a goal scored by Chivas’ U-20 side would get mainstream coverage, but this strike from Chofis Lopez is something quite special.
In fairness, it’s not common that a 26-year-old would net for a club’s U-20 side either, but players oftentimes drop down a level in order to build their match fitness before competing in the first-team.
Chofis certainly showed the youngsters how it’s done, scoring a goal from the halfway line that most players could only dream of pulling off. The audacity to even attempt something like this is commendable in itself.
Have a look at this beauty.
Chivas U-20 [2] – Leon U-20 0 – Chofis Lopez golazo from r/soccer
What’s remarkable is that he doesn’t even appear to look up before taking the strike. He must have already noticed earlier in the game that the Leon U-20 ‘keeper was standing off his line.
Having the ability to perfect the execution from such a distance is really quite something.. He’ll probably never strike a ball better in his career, as long as he plays…