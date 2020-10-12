It’s taken an awfully long while for Jack Grealish to work his way into the England set up, and after a fantastic performance on his first start against Wales, it was something of a surprise to see him on the bench against Belgium.
England manager, Gareth Southgate, had evidently reverted to type and gone with the tried and tested players rather than risk a ‘maverick’ like Grealish from the get go.
However, the swashbuckling Aston Villa midfielder offers the national team something completely different, and talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham was disgusted by Grealish’s omission.
“Southgate could’ve solved the HT problems by picking the right team in the first place!”
“I can’t see a reason why Grealish didn’t start last night.” ?
“England aren’t going to do anything without Jack Grealish!” ?@talkSPORTDrive reacts to England vs Belgium ????????? pic.twitter.com/sBBYye9o3X
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 12, 2020