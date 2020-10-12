Menu

Video: ‘England aren’t going to do anything without Jack Grealish’ – Pundit slams Southgate

Aston Villa FC
It’s taken an awfully long while for Jack Grealish to work his way into the England set up, and after a fantastic performance on his first start against Wales, it was something of a surprise to see him on the bench against Belgium.

England manager, Gareth Southgate, had evidently reverted to type and gone with the tried and tested players rather than risk a ‘maverick’ like Grealish from the get go.

However, the swashbuckling Aston Villa midfielder offers the national team something completely different, and talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham was disgusted by Grealish’s omission.

