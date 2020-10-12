Video: Marcus Rashford sits down Liverpool star with fine skill in England training

Manchester United forward dazzled Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during England training ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash against Belgium.

In a small training game, Rashford picked up the ball before tricking Alexander-Arnold with a wonderful cut back come fake shot, before tucking the ball into the back of the net.

Some United fans on social media were quick to point out that Rashford has sold Trent down the river with this exact piece of skill before.

Clips of the moment are already doing the rounds, it appears at 7.55 in England’s brilliant ‘Inside Training’ video:

Trent being sat down by Rashford for the 3rd time ahahaha @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/5G5sN2pRVs — UTDBj (@UTDBenJJ) October 11, 2020

Trent getting sat down by Rashford as usual?? pic.twitter.com/b8DJWqVxIa — General?? (@pyr3xg3neral) October 11, 2020

Rashford actually scored for England from the spot in yesterday’s clash against Belgium, United fans will be hoping that the ace is firing at all cylinders after the break.