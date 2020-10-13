Arsenal goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson has hailed the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid towards the end of the transfer window.

The Ghana international has shown himself to be one of the finest players in the world in his position during his time in La Liga, whilst also showing he can do it on the biggest stage in the Champions League.

Partey was one of a number of fine signings made by Arsenal this summer, with Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes also looking like smart additions to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

A more low key arrival was Runarsson, who has replaced Emiliano Martinez as Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper, and he was also excited to see Partey joining him at the Emirates Stadium.

The Iceland international spoke in glowing terms about the deal and what it means for Arsenal in an interview with Goal.

“I was so excited (about Partey) because it shows everybody the ambition that the club has: that we want to go back to compete for the Premier League and Champions League,” he said.

“We want to take part in all the major competitions, and not just take part but win. To sign Thomas, it just shows the world what we are all about.”

Arsenal fans will love that their players share their excitement about new signings, and it speaks volumes for the growing positivity in this squad that Runarsson thinks this is such an important signing.

