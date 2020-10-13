Menu

Video: Arsene Wenger makes huge claim about what Mikel Arteta can achieve at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has backed this current Gunners side led by Mikel Arteta to be genuine title contenders this season.

The French tactician was in charge of Arsenal for 22 years and won three Premier League titles with the club, though the last time they picked up the trophy was all the way back in 2004.

Still, Wenger has made the rather bold claim that rookie coach Arteta looks to have this team on track to be potential title winners already…

We’re not sure even the most die-hard Gooners would agree with this, but Arsenal are certainly much improved since Arteta replaced Unai Emery.

It’s surely still a pretty big gap that needs closing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, though.

