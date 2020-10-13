Arsene Wenger warns Mikel Arteta he’s wasting a huge talent at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has sent a clear message to Mikel Arteta over his misuse of German playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The Spanish tactician has completely frozen Ozil out at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, in what looks like a risky move considering the talent he’s shown throughout his career.

Of course, there’s no doubting Ozil has long divided opinion at Arsenal, but there have been times under Arteta when they’ve looked to be lacking a player like that who can give a killer pass to the forwards.

The 31-year-old surely hasn’t lost all his talent overnight, and his old boss Wenger has made it clear he still thinks there’s a role for him at Arsenal.

Discussing a variety of topics, the Frenchman was quoted by BBC Sport as making it clear he feels Ozil’s talent is currently being wasted, in what seems like quite a pointed message to Arteta.

“I feel it is a waste for him,” Wenger said of Ozil.

“Firstly because he’s in the years where a player of his talent can produce the most. And it’s a waste for the club as well because he’s a super talent, a creative talent that in the final third can create that killer pass.

“The way football is going at the moment it’s quick counter-pressing, quick transitions and everybody plays the same. It’s kicked out players like Ozil. Although let’s not forget who this guy is. A world champion who has played at Real Madrid.

“He’s been the record player of assists, so you have to find a way to get him involved again.”

Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 season and was not exactly Mr Popular in his final few years after a major dip from his team.

That said, many fans may well agree with his analysis of the Ozil situation here, with Arteta’s refusal to even name him on the bench seeming like a bit of an overreaction.