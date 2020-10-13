Menu

Bruno Fernandes’ camp firmly dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tension speculation

Manchester United FC
Posted by

People close to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes have reportedly dismissed speculation that the Portuguese midfielder engaged in a row with his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

READ MORE: Paul Pogba has backing of Man United team-mates but Reds bite back at star’s super-agent Mino Raiola

Fernandes, 26, joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January earlier this year in a move which cost the Reds £49.5m as per TransferMarkt.

Since his arrival just 10-months ago, Fernandes has had a huge impact on his new side’s on-field fortunes after being directly involved in 24 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite a hugely impressive opening 10-months with United, Fernandes found himself hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this week.

According to a recent report from The Mirror, the midfielder raged at manager Solskjaer during half-time in the Reds’ crushing 6-1 Premier League defeat to Spurs.

It was reported that the Portuguese midfielder had a public rant at team-mates as well as targeted Solskjaer for deploying the wrong tactics.

More Stories about Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes unleashes furious rant at team-mates and blasts manager’s tactics during shocking half-time outburst
Man United star and fan favourite among the Reds’ most outspoken during heavy Spurs defeat
‘It can be good to have those exchanges’ – Man United’s players erupted at half-time v Tottenham

However, the latest in the stunning claims come from Sports Witness who have revealed that people ‘close’ to Fernandes have dismissed those earlier reports as ‘lies’.

The report also goes onto state that Fernandes remains totally committed to working under Solskjaer and is expected to return to action on the weekend when United host Newcastle United in the Reds’ fourth domestic game of the 2020-21 season.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.