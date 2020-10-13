Bruno Fernandes’ camp firmly dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tension speculation

People close to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes have reportedly dismissed speculation that the Portuguese midfielder engaged in a row with his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes, 26, joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January earlier this year in a move which cost the Reds £49.5m as per TransferMarkt.

Since his arrival just 10-months ago, Fernandes has had a huge impact on his new side’s on-field fortunes after being directly involved in 24 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite a hugely impressive opening 10-months with United, Fernandes found himself hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this week.

According to a recent report from The Mirror, the midfielder raged at manager Solskjaer during half-time in the Reds’ crushing 6-1 Premier League defeat to Spurs.

It was reported that the Portuguese midfielder had a public rant at team-mates as well as targeted Solskjaer for deploying the wrong tactics.

However, the latest in the stunning claims come from Sports Witness who have revealed that people ‘close’ to Fernandes have dismissed those earlier reports as ‘lies’.

The report also goes onto state that Fernandes remains totally committed to working under Solskjaer and is expected to return to action on the weekend when United host Newcastle United in the Reds’ fourth domestic game of the 2020-21 season.