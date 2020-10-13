Chelsea injury scare: Summer signing forced to withdraw from international training camp

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has withdrawn from England’s training camp ahead of tomorrow’s friendly match against Denmark, report Sky Sports.

Chilwell signed for the West London giants from Premier League rivals Leicester City in the summer transfer window, and has wasted no time showing the Blues fans what he’s capable of.

The 23-year-old put in a man of the match performance against Crystal Palace during Chelsea’s 4-0 demolition of Roy Hodgson’s men prior to the international break.

Approach made: Chelsea tried to persuade Barcelona star to snub new deal for Blues transfer

However, he has been unavailable for selection for England over the international break over fitness concerns. Sky Sports report that he has now returned to Cobham for treatment on a foot injury.

It’s unclear whether this is the same injury that he was suffering from when he signed for Chelsea, which ruled him out of the opening fixtures of the Premier League season.

Frank Lampard and the Chelsea faithful face a nervous wait to see whether he will be fit enough to feature when the Premier League returns at the weekend, with Chelsea hosting Southampton.