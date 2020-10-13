Forgotten Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has reminded us all of his quality with a superb piece of defending for the Italian national team against Poland.

Watch the video below as Emerson produced a stunning and important tackle on Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, denying him what looked like a huge scoring opportunity in their Nations League clash…

Chelsea signed Ben Chilwell this summer, meaning Emerson is now possibly Frank Lampard’s third choice left-back, with Marcos Alonso also still in the mix.

This seems a bit harsh on the former Roma defender, who clearly remains a key player for his country and someone capable of providing great work rate and leadership at the back.