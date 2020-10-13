Forgotten Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has reminded us all of his quality with a superb piece of defending for the Italian national team against Poland.
Watch the video below as Emerson produced a stunning and important tackle on Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, denying him what looked like a huge scoring opportunity in their Nations League clash…
ICYMI: Emerson vs Poland. https://t.co/tbvAoqi9vb pic.twitter.com/TakCQluVop
— 3MR (@3rdManRun) October 12, 2020
Chelsea signed Ben Chilwell this summer, meaning Emerson is now possibly Frank Lampard’s third choice left-back, with Marcos Alonso also still in the mix.
This seems a bit harsh on the former Roma defender, who clearly remains a key player for his country and someone capable of providing great work rate and leadership at the back.