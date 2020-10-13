Real Madrid on alert for potential transfer of unsettled Chelsea star

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a surprise potential transfer deal for Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

The Spanish giants’ interest comes as the Blues ace is said to be unsettled by his situation at Stamford Bridge, according to Don Balon, with more competition for places in the team now following the club’s heavy summer spending.

Mount shone for Chelsea last season and also previously looked an exciting young talent whilst out on loan at Derby County, where he also played under manager Frank Lampard.

It remains to be seen if Mount can continue to fight against such strong competition in the Chelsea squad with the summer arrivals of the likes of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech in the attacking midfield department, while Christian Pulisic is also looking increasingly impressive despite initially getting off to a bit of a slow start.

Still, Don Balon’s claims that Real Madrid are eyeing Mount will come as something of a surprise; while the England international is clearly an exciting young player with a big future, he doesn’t currently look like someone who’d command a place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI.

The report suggests, however, that signing Mount could be expensive and difficult for Madrid, and it might well be that the Blues would be wary of letting him go, even if he’s said to be unsettled.