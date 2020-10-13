West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given some huge praise from ex-Hammer Don Hutchison.

The exciting young England international looks a superb talent with a big future, and was notably linked strongly as a transfer target for Chelsea during the summer.

See below as Angelo Mangiante tipped the Blues to make a big move for Rice, though this ultimately never materialised.

Hutchison, however, believes Rice is likely to cost big money in the future and that he can go on to emulate Manchester United and England great Michael Carrick.

Speaking to ESPN in the video below, he said: “I’m a Declan Rice fan. When I watch him he’s like a Rolls Royce.

“He reminds me, and I think he can have the career of, Michael Carrick. If you asked me which of the two players (along with Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips) is going to go to the very top and command huge transfer fees, I think that’s Declan.”

It remains to be seen if a move to Chelsea could come up again as an option for Rice, but it seems likely that a top club will surely try to snap him up at some point.

The 21-year-old has his best years ahead of him and already looks like he could strengthen almost any of the big six right now.