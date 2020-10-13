Chelsea key man grows disgruntled as relationship with Frank Lampard deteriorates

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has grown disgruntled at the club with his relationship with manager Frank Lampard under strain, according to French outlet Le Parisien.

It’s claimed by Le Parisien that Kante has fallen out with Lampard after his manager refused to allow him to skip a training session in order to attend a friend’s wedding.

The report also notes of Inter Milan’s reported interest, with manager Antonio Conte knowing exactly what Kante is capable of from his two-year stint as Chelsea manager.

Several details of this report from Le Parisien are difficult to believe. First of all, the mere fact that Kante could feud with anyone, let alone his manager, is improbable.

Kante is considered one of the most kind-hearted footballers on the planet. It seems hard to believe that he would create problems over Lampard forcing him to train – which after all – is his job.

The 29-year-old is a model professional, and has demonstrated it time and time again since moving to the Premier League. His work-ethic is unmatched, he’s in his own league in that sense.

Le Parisien appear intent on unsettling Kante at Chelsea, for reasons which are not clear why. or though unlikely. perhaps the world’s axis has shifted and he actually is looking to force his way out.

It is 2020, after all, anything’s possible.