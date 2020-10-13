Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Juventus and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 after it was confirmed by the Portugal Football Federation that the elite attacker would now be sent home to isolate and miss his country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, 35, is arguably the sport’s greatest ever talent after a career spanning over 18-years has seen the world-class forward play for four top European clubs across as many countries.

The Portuguese legend began his professional career on home soil with Sporting Lisbon before moving to Premier League greats Manchester United in 2003.

After featuring in 292 matches in all competitions and being directly involved in 187 goals for United, Ronaldo was eventually awarded with his first (2008) of five Ballon d’Or trophies before departing for La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2009.

Madrid is perhaps where Ronaldo’s career sparkled brightest after a nine-year spell saw the Portuguese maestro guide Los Blancos to 16 major honours including four Champions League trophies.

The beginning of the 2018-19 season saw Ronaldo call time on his Real Madrid career and opt to join Serie A champions Juventus which is where he currently plies his trade despite being into his mid-thirties.

However, a return to action for The Old Lady has now become unknown after their star-attacker tested positive for COVID-19 whilst away on international duty with Portugal in this year’s Nations League.

The news was confirmed by PFF earlier today with Ronaldo now expected to return home to self-isolate in line with the government ‘s and football governing body’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The PFF’s statement read: “The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.”

Get well soon, Cristiano.