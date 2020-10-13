England and Tottenham’s relationship souring over planned use of fatigued forward

The relationship between Tottenham and England looks to be souring even further over captain Harry Kane, according to a report published by the Guardian.

Words were exchanged between Gareth Southgate and Jose Mourinho prior to the international break (as reported by Goal) with the Spurs boss adamant that Kane should be used scarcely in The Three Lions’ upcoming fixtures.

Kane is a pivotal figure in Southgate’s squad, but the sheer number of games Tottenham were forced to play in the lead up to the break left the risk of fatigue and muscle injury pretty considerable.

As the Guardian report, it appears as though the England camp were concerned about Kane’s condition, with the striker undergoing a scan at St. George’s Park, one that seemingly came back clear.

The report notes that Kane is now expected to start for England against Denmark tomorrow night, but Spurs are questioning whether that’s a wise move considering the concern about Kane’s fitness.

Naturally, Tottenham are going to want their prize possession wrapped up in cotton wool and returned safely ahead of the return of the Premier League this weekend, but Southgate has objectives of his own.

Although the Denmark match is just a friendly, Southgate has limited time to get his best team set ahead of next summer’s European Championships. There’s no pleasing both parties in this scenario.

With Kane playing just over half an hour against Belgium, and not featuring at all in England’s 3-0 win over Wales last week, Jose Mourinho ought to recognise that Southgate has been careful with his skipper.

Although, Jose doesn’t tend to need a legitimate reason to kick up a fuss, does he?