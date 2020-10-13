England star Marcus Rashford on ‘helping more people’ after being awarded MBE

Humble Manchester United star Marcus Rashford maintains that all he’s doing is ‘speaking out’ on things he ‘believes in’ when commenting on the MBE he’s just been awarded from the Queen.

The journalist in question made a powerful statement, after USA President Donald Trump mocked NBA players for taking the knee, Rashford will perform that very same gesture when he’s physically presented with an MBE by her Majesty for his wonderful charity work since the pandemic hit.

The 22-year-old expressed that it will be a ‘proud moment’ for himself and his family.

Rashford worked to ensure that many underprivileged children received the free meals they would’ve whilst at school, during the period of lockdown.

Rashford showed his usual class as he dodged the political question by insisting that his focus is on ‘taking the next step’ and ‘helping more people’.

The forward has not stopped with his plans now that schools are open again, the youngster remains determined to end child food poverty in the UK.

Rashford is a true credit to himself and his family, to see such a young man going above and beyond to help those in need is truly wonderful.