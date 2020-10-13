According to the Telegraph’s John Percy, Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is being targeted in a loan move by four Championship sides before the domestic transfer deadline on Friday.

Percy reports that a pair of rivals are in for the ace, with Midlands outfits Derby and Nottingham Forest, as well as Welsh sides Cardiff and Swansea.

The 23-year-old has been one of the players that’s been widely expected to leave the Premier League champions since returning from a loan spell at Bournemouth.

The Echo reported towards the start of the window that Liverpool weren’t interested in loaning the ace out again, instead preferring a permanent sale, but they may have to settle with the deadline looming.

Not Norwich. Swansea (edit tweet function needed ?) — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 13, 2020

It’s no surprise to see Derby in for the ace, with Wilson enjoying a phenomenal loan spell with the Rams in the 18/19 campaign, scoring 18 goals from attacking midfield and providing six assists in 50 outings.

Wilson, who is predominantly deployed on the right-wing, also showed some serious promise with Bournemouth last season before they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Wales international scored seven times in 31 top-flight outings. Quite frankly, moving back down to the Championship would be a step down of sorts for Wilson.

Unfortunately, the domestic window means Premier League sides can’t deal with each other and only with EFL clubs, so it looks like Wilson will have to accept this in a bid to get regular football.

Wilson continued to prove that he boasts a serious goal threat from the flanks at the top level last season, with the Welshman particularly skilled when it comes to long-range shooting and free-kicks.

At 23 years of age, Wilson of course needs to round off some other areas of his game, but we think he’d be one of the best players in the Championship if he manages to seal a move before the deadline.

Wilson’s only outing for the Reds this season came in the Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal, with the ace playing the entire 90 minutes before Jurgen Klopp’s side were knocked out on penalties.