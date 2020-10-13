Gary Lineker wades into Tottenham and England debate over captain

Former England international Gary Lineker has given his take on the current dispute surrounding Tottenham captain Harry Kane.

The Guardian report that the England camp and Tottenham are locking horns over the use of Kane for his country, with the forward expected to start tomorrow’s friendly match against Denmark.

Kane has been heavily involved for Spurs during a period of fixture congestion and the Guardian’s report claims that there has been some concern at St. George’s Park over potential muscle fatigue.

Nonetheless, he will be featuring tomorrow against the Danes.

With England and Tottenham seemingly unable to find common ground over the Kane situation, Gary Lineker, who played for both sides of the argument during his professional career, has given his view.

Lineker posted the below on Twitter, revealing his belief that it should be up to Kane to decide whether or not he plays.

If Gareth Southgate wants to play @HKane then how about letting Harry decide? Club managers have always put pressure on players to miss internationals. I understand why, but it means too much to play for your country to allow their self-interest to prevail. https://t.co/AUAOvdI98O — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 12, 2020

International breaks have become somewhat dreaded by football fans, but from a footballer’s perspective it remains an honour to play for your country, even if you are a little jaded.

Kane is a model professional who has suffered his fair share of injuries over recent seasons. He will know his body better than anyone and, like Lineker says, he should be consulted before a decision is made.