Enormity of Chelsea’s summer expenditure shown by graph comparison with entire Bundesliga

The pressure’s on Frank Lampard this season, with his spending this summer almost amounting to as much as the entire Bundesliga!

That information has been shared by KPMG Football Benchmark who have done the maths and measured up the cost of Chelsea’s summer overhaul to Bundesliga sides’ investm ents into their squads in the same period.

This graph sums it up quite nicely…

Interestingly, as our chart shows, @ChelseaFC, Premier League’s prime spender, have invested into their squad almost as much as all the clubs from the German Bundesliga combined during the 2020 summer transfer window. pic.twitter.com/ART7Lb4TSM — KPMG Football Benchmark (@Football_BM) October 13, 2020

The greatest team in the world throughout last season were, almost inarguably, Champions League winners Bayern Munich – whose summer expenditure is included in the figures above.

Granted, they had a stronger starting point than Lampard and less acquisitions were necessary, but regardless, it puts into perspective the enormity of what Chelsea have done this summer.

It’s for that reason that Lampard needs to deliver results this term, without any excuses.

The Premier League title may well be a bridge too far for the Blues this term, but a serious challenge will be expected. Another trophyless season would also have to be considered a failure.