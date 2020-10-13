Inter Milan approach Bayern Munich over swap deal including £16.9M misfit

Inter Milan offered Christian Eriksen in exchange for Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany.

Eriksen departed Tottenham in the winter of this year in search of greener pastures in Milan. The BBC reported at the time that a fee of £16.9M was agreed by the clubs.

However, all has not gone to plan for the Dane at Inter, who has struggled to produce his best performance level.

The 28-year-old was a key figure for Spurs during his time at the club, but has struggled to have any real influence under the stewardship of manager Antonio Conte.

As per Sky Germany, that saw Inter deem him surplus to requirements and attempt to offload him over the summer, just a matter of months after his capture was announced.

Sky Germany believe that Inter actually offered Eriksen in exchange for Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, but the Bavarian giants were not keen on allowing the 32-year-old to depart.

The report claims that Inter will attempt to part with Eriksen once again when the winter transfer window rolls around, which is a shame to see, with the former Ajax man being an undoubtedly talented midfielder.

Sometimes transfer moves do not prove to be what either party thought they would be and reluctance to cut ties often prolongs the misery. Inter look intent on ending this relationship at the earliest possible opportunity.

It remains to be seen who will show an interest in signing Eriksen when January comes around, or whether he will be able to force his way back into favour in the first half of the season.

As with every situation of this kind – only time will tell.