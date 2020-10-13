Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as another option to potentially strengthen their defence.

The France Under-21 international looks a promising young player and ESPN note that Man Utd are now in for him following summer interest from Manchester City as well, though they eventually felt the deal seemed risky for an unproven player and ended up signing Ruben Dias instead.

Kounde could be a fine option for United, however, who can’t afford to be too picky at the moment after a poor start to the season that has seen them lose at home to Crystal Palace and Tottenham, conceding nine goals in those games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would do well to strengthen at the back in January after failing to bring anyone in this summer, which will have come as a surprise to some fans given the way the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have struggled.

Kounde has shown some promise and could be ready to make the step up to a club like United, but it may also be worth looking at more proven options for such an important position.

The Frenchman will surely continue to attract interest from big sides like City anyway if he keeps on playing like this, though for the moment Pep Guardiola will hope Dias and fellow new addition Nathan Ake can come good.

ESPN note that Kounde could cost as much as £63million and that Villarreal’s Pau Torres is also one of the names being considered by MUFC.