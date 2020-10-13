Menu

Video: Paul Scholes bemoans “very strange” Manchester United signing

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes doesn’t exactly seem optimistic about the club’s recent signing of Edinson Cavani.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker has joined the Red Devils on a free after a long spell without a club, and it certainly seems like a potentially risky deal.

Speaking to Stadium Astro in the video below, Scholes suggested there could be a role for a veteran to come in on a short-term deal, but he finds it strange that United gave the 33-year-old a two-year contract…

“Five, six years ago, yeah he’s a great signing, he’ll take us onto that next level possibly. But I just don’t think he’ll take us to the next level now,” Scholes said.

“But that’s what Manchester United seems to be now, it seems to be – I think of the forwards we have… Cavani, he should be a loan signing.

“If you’re struggling without a centre-forward it should be a two or three month loan signing just to get through a sticky period.

“Similar to what Henrik Larsson did. A brilliant centre-forward, 33, 34 years of age, he just filled a little gap for us, which was exactly what we needed.

“I see Cavani as that kind of person, not at 33 coming to sign a two-year contract. I find it very strange.”

