Video: Paul Scholes bemoans “very strange” Manchester United signing

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes doesn’t exactly seem optimistic about the club’s recent signing of Edinson Cavani.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker has joined the Red Devils on a free after a long spell without a club, and it certainly seems like a potentially risky deal.

Speaking to Stadium Astro in the video below, Scholes suggested there could be a role for a veteran to come in on a short-term deal, but he finds it strange that United gave the 33-year-old a two-year contract…

“Five, six years ago, yeah he’s a great signing, he’ll take us onto that next level possibly. But I just don’t think he’ll take us to the next level now,” Scholes said.

“But that’s what Manchester United seems to be now, it seems to be – I think of the forwards we have… Cavani, he should be a loan signing.

“If you’re struggling without a centre-forward it should be a two or three month loan signing just to get through a sticky period.

“Similar to what Henrik Larsson did. A brilliant centre-forward, 33, 34 years of age, he just filled a little gap for us, which was exactly what we needed.

“I see Cavani as that kind of person, not at 33 coming to sign a two-year contract. I find it very strange.”