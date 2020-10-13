Manchester United players unhappy with unfair treatment of team-mate

Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with that they view as unfair treatment of their team-mate Sergio Romero.

The goalkeeper has found himself frozen out at Old Trafford despite a fine career with the club, and it seems this has left some other players unimpressed.

According to ESPN, Romero was a target for Everton this summer, but United’s asking price prevented a deal from going through, and this means the Argentine now remains at the club without being involved.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped him for some games he might have expected to play last season, and with Dean Henderson back at Man Utd after his loan at Sheffield United, Romero is also out of the club’s Europa League squad for this season.

Romero has long been a reliable backup ‘keeper for the Red Devils, showing himself to be a very capable deputy to David de Gea.

At points, some fans might even have wondered if he’d be a better option than De Gea, whose form has gone downhill in recent times, though he remains number one.

Henderson is a fine prospect and now seems more likely than Romero to get into the team if De Gea is eventually axed.