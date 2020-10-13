Menu

Video: Scholes names Man United legend who could be “perfect” for key role at Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has backed his old team-mate Edwin van der Sar as the ideal candidate to become sporting director at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Stadium Astro in the video below, the former Red Devils midfielder played down talk that he could fill that role himself, but named Van der Sar as someone who is clearly qualified…

The former Man Utd goalkeeper currently has that role with Ajax and looks to have done well there, and many United fans would surely love to see him back in Manchester.

Scholes admits that it looks like Ed Woodward would benefit from someone like Van der Sar coming in and taking the pressure off him in the transfer market.

