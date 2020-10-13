Barcelona lining up transfers for Manchester United star Paul Pogba and another big name

Barcelona are reportedly lining up transfer swoops for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Bayern Munich defender David Alaba next year.

The pair are being linked as among the Catalan giants’ top targets for next summer, with Mundo Deportivo noting that both players’ contracts will be up in 2021.

As has been widely reported, and confirmed via Transfermarkt, however, Pogba has the option of adding another year on to his deal with Man Utd, so there’s no guarantee he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season.

Still, United may well feel they’d be prepared to lose the France international anyway, so could perhaps take up their option to extend his deal in order to avoid losing him for free and cash in on him instead.

Edinson Cavani hasn’t played a game for Man United yet, but he’s already thinking about leaving! Click here to read more.

Pogba has shown throughout his career that he can be a world class player, but things haven’t really worked out for him in his time at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old may well feel he’d be better suited to the style of play at Barcelona, and with the slower pace of the game in general in Spanish football.

Alaba could be another useful signing for Barca, with the Austria international enjoying a fine career with Bayern, showing himself capable of performing at a high standard in a number of different positions.