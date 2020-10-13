Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani posts about “touching himself” before enjoying dinner with family

Edinson Cavani posted something a little odd on his Instagram page last night.

See below as Cavani posted an image of himself cooking, with the caption “Me toco” alongside it, which seems to translate as “I touch myself”…

Cavani then uploaded another photo of himself enjoying dinner with his family, so we hope this is some strange mistake or mistranslation from Google Translate!

The Uruguay international recently joined Man Utd on a free transfer, but fans may be a little concerned to see what he gets up to ahead of family meals…