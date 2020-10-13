Menu

Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani posts about “touching himself” before enjoying dinner with family

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Edinson Cavani posted something a little odd on his Instagram page last night.

See below as Cavani posted an image of himself cooking, with the caption “Me toco” alongside it, which seems to translate as “I touch myself”…

Cavani then uploaded another photo of himself enjoying dinner with his family, so we hope this is some strange mistake or mistranslation from Google Translate!

The Uruguay international recently joined Man Utd on a free transfer, but fans may be a little concerned to see what he gets up to ahead of family meals…

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.