According to Spanish publication AS, Manchester United have already offered Juan Mata the chance to be an ambassador for the club whenever he retires.

This comes as AS also report that the 32-year-old has rejected a second contract offer from Saudi Arabia worth a whopping €20m a year – with Mata unwilling to leave the Red Devils.

United signed the Spaniard from rivals Chelsea in January 2014 for a fee of £37.1m, as per BBC Sport.

Mata has acted as a model professional and perfect role model for the Manchester outfit since arriving, with the star approaching the twilight of his career we can’t think of anyone who’d be better for this.

Mata isn’t really a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side anymore, with most of the attacking midfielder’s outings over the past couple of seasons actually coming as a winger rather than No.10.

Mata started 25 of his 37 appearances last season and 21 of his 32 in 18/19, he won’t start in the hole with Bruno Fernandes now the main man, whilst Mason Greenwood is starting out on the right-wing.

Despite that, the Spain international has shown that he’s still got the technical ability to change games, with Mata flourishing when he was called on for the League Cup games against Luton and Brighton.

With the Red Devils also recruiting Facundo Pellistri in the transfer window, as well as Amad Diallo Traore joining in January, Mata will find minutes even harder to come by.