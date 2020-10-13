Menu

Netherlands on brink of making history for wrong reasons as Frank de Boer fails again

Posted by

NOS have done some digging into the history of the Dutch national team – and it’s bad news for newly-appointed manager Frank de Boer.

de Boer, though a legendary footballer, has proven to be a pretty terrible manager thus far.

He was sacked by Crystal Palace after losing his opening four Premier League fixtures and his side failing to score a single goal. It appears as though he’s replicating those failures with the Netherlands.

MORE: Free agent XI: Incredible team of players who will be available on a free in 2021

NOS report that, as the Dutch national team have failed to score a single goal in their last three games, they are one away from writing their name into the history books for all the wrong reasons.

Netherlands have never gone four games without scoring a goal, and considering it’s Italy who will be their opponents tomorrow night, and de Boer in the dugout, you can certainly see it happening.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona lining up transfers for Manchester United star Paul Pogba and another big name
Enormity of Chelsea’s summer expenditure shown by graph comparison with entire Bundesliga
Rumours of Chelsea rift between star and manager dismissed as nonsense

It’s never nice to see a manager do badly, especially a legend of the game like de Boer. However, sometimes you need to accept when you’re just not good enough at something – and he’s no manager.

More Stories Frank de Boer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.