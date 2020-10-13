Netherlands on brink of making history for wrong reasons as Frank de Boer fails again

NOS have done some digging into the history of the Dutch national team – and it’s bad news for newly-appointed manager Frank de Boer.

de Boer, though a legendary footballer, has proven to be a pretty terrible manager thus far.

He was sacked by Crystal Palace after losing his opening four Premier League fixtures and his side failing to score a single goal. It appears as though he’s replicating those failures with the Netherlands.

NOS report that, as the Dutch national team have failed to score a single goal in their last three games, they are one away from writing their name into the history books for all the wrong reasons.

Netherlands have never gone four games without scoring a goal, and considering it’s Italy who will be their opponents tomorrow night, and de Boer in the dugout, you can certainly see it happening.

It’s never nice to see a manager do badly, especially a legend of the game like de Boer. However, sometimes you need to accept when you’re just not good enough at something – and he’s no manager.