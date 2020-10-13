Paul Pogba has backing of Man United team-mates but Reds bite back at star’s super-agent Mino Raiola

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly has the backing of his team-mates despite admitting it’s a dream of his to play for Real Madrid whilst on international duty.

Pogba, 27, joined United from Juventus in 2016 after departing the Reds’ youth academy four years earlier, the Frenchman’s second United coming cost the club’s hierarchy a whopping £94.5m, as per TransferMarkt.

The talented midfielder has featured in 168 matches for United’s first-team in all competitions and has been directly involved in 66 goals.

Despite Pogba spending four years with United, the French World Cup winner has only managed to lift two trophies with the most illustrious piece of silverware being the 2016-17 Europa League.

After a series of inconsistent performances, Pogba’s long-term United future has always been clouded with uncertainty with the latest in the relentless saga coming from the man himself.

Whilst away on international duty with France, the industrious midfielder declared his love for Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid and admitted it would be a dream to play for them, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: “All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?”

Pogba’s recent revelation has sparked speculation that he could be set for a summer move to Los Blancos with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo recently reporting that both La Liga giants Madrid and Barcelona could be set to battle it out for Pogba’s signature.

However, in light of Pogba’s controversial comments, according to Manchester Evening News, the United midfielder has the backing of his team-mates who see the 27-year-old as the best player at the club.

MEN’s report claims that senior United officials recognise Pogba is ‘highly-regarded’ at the club he first joined in 2009 with there being a general consensus that super-agent Mino Raiola is too influential in their star-man’s decision making.