Real Madrid eye Borussia Dortmund star and Man United transfer target

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are reportedly considering signing Borussia Dortmund’s elite striker Erling Haaland who continues his impressive emergence as one of Europe’s best marksman.

Haaland, 20, joined current club Dortmund in January this year from RB Salzburg in a move which cost the Black and Yellows just £18m, as per TransferMarkt.

The young Norwegian forward has set the Bundesliga alight during his first 10-months as a Dortmund player after being directly involved in 26 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

Haaland has carried his impressive domestic form into the latest international break after netting a hattrick against Romania during his country’s Nations League match on Sunday.

According to a recent report from Marca the 20-year-old forward has emerged as a transfer target for La Liga giants Real Madrid who are looking to add goals to their game.

The Dortmund star has a minimum release clause of just £75m which has sparked speculation that the elite striker could be set for a move away from Germany as early as next summer.

Marca’s report claims that Real Madrid are looking for a striker to both partner veteran Karim Benzema and then take over from him with the likes of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz failing to win Zidane’s trust.

It is believed that alongside Haaland, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Paris-Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe but Los Blancos are keen to monitor the development of current stars Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo before committing to signing PSG’s talented World Cup winner.

In addition to Marca’s claims, a recent report from ESPN revealed that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also keen to land the Dortmund star despite missing out on him in January.

Dortmund’s number-nine is certainly a wanted man but where will his long-term future lie? – Let us know in the comments.