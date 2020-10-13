Real Madrid midfielder feared he’d never play football again after long-term injury

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has revealed his fears that he’d never play football again after suffering an ACL rupture, during an interview with AS.

Anterior cruciate ligament ruptures are not uncommon in football. They’re also notorious for bringing lengthy recovery periods with them.

Asensio missed the best part of a year’s worth of action after rupturing his ACL, but made his return to action towards the end of last season and is now back to full fitness.

However, as he told AS during an exclusive interview, he questioned whether he would ever be taking to the field ever again after suffering his injury.

AS quoted Asensio saying:

“There have been many days when I’ve asked myself if I’d ever play football again. There have also been good and exciting moments that I will never forget. The simple fact of walking without it hurting at all was an incredible moment. Then I started running, playing again and scoring after 25 seconds [on his Real Madrid return].”

It must be horrible being a player as talented as Asensio and knowing you’re missing out on some of the most important years of his career – but he looks to have come back stronger from it.

Oftentimes it’s not the injury that breaks you, but rather your reaction to it. Asensio appears to have dealt with it well, both physically and mentally, and will be better off for doing so.