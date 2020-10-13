Revealed: When Edinson Cavani can make his Manchester United debut

When Edinson Cavani can make his debut for new club Manchester United has been revealed by the BBC.

Cavani, one of the greatest strikers of his generation, joined United on transfer deadline day after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired back in June.

He will bring much needed experience to United’s dressing room, as well as a guarantee that he scores goals everywhere he goes.

On the surface of it, it looks to be a good addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad – but unfortunately for him – Cavani will not be available for United’s clash with Newcastle at the weekend.

The BBC report that Cavani is still self-isolating and will subsequently not be available this weekend. However, he will be for next Tuesday’s Champions League clash with former side PSG.

Though it’s hard to imagine Cavani is match-fit, he is in theory able to feature at his old hunting ground in Paris, which would be a rather romantic way to make his Red Devils debut.

Cavani is PSG’s all-time top scorer, so it would be fitting if he came off the bench to bag one for United.