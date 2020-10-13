Manchester City are reportedly preparing to make a fresh move to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico after failing to land him in the summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side could do with replacing the unconvincing Benjamin Mendy at left-back, with Tagliafico showing plenty of promise during his time with Ajax.

The 28-year-old’s fine form in the Eredivisie and the Champions League has also seen other top clubs take notice of him in recent times, with City now being most strongly linked with the £20million-rated defender, according to the Sun.

The report adds, however, that Manchester United were also in for Tagliafico in the summer, but pulled out of the deal as they instead opted to sign Alex Telles from Porto to bolster their left-back options.

City will now hope this puts them in a strong position to sign Tagliafico in January, and only time will tell if United live to regret not signing the Argentine instead of Telles.

Both are similar players in a sense, as they bring that classic South American flair to the full-back role, helping them provide plenty of quality when they go forward.

They’ve also shone in slightly less competitive leagues, so would be making a big step up with a move to England.

