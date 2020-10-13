The Premier League records Mason Greenwood could break

Manchester United’s boy-wonder Mason Greenwood has been hotly tipped to become a Premier League great after a stunning breakthrough campaign during the 2019-20 season saw the teenager rack up 11 goal contributions in 31 domestic appearances.

Greenwood, 19, has put himself in good stead to beat some of the longest standing Premier League records including his own club’s record Premier League goalscorer Wayne Rooney’s tally of 183 goals.

Most Premier League goals

Alan Shearer: The former Newcastle United and Blackburn striker leads the way on a staggering 260 Premier League goals, a record which hasn’t been topped in well over a decade.

If United’s Greenwood stays in the Premier League until he’s Shearer’s age at the time of retirement (35), Greenwood will need to average just over 15 Premier League goals a season.

Most Premier League appearances

Gareth Barry: The ex-Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Bromwich Albion midfielder racked up a huge 653 Premier League appearances.

Greenwood currently sits on 37 and if the teenager is to top Barry, he’ll need to make another 616 appearances which based on an average of 30 a season would mean the United striker would need to play in England’s top-flight for another 20 years.

Tough, but possible.

Most Premier League assists

Ryan Giggs: The United legend holds the record for most Premier League assists on 162, Greenwood currently has just the one.

If United’s current number-eleven retires at the same age Giggs did (40), he will need to average just over seven assists a season to beat Giggs’ long-standing record.

Manchester United’s top Premier League goalscorer

Wayne Rooney: Currently the Red Devils’ all-time Premier League top-goalscorer on 183 goals, out of all the above records, this one is the most likeliest to be beaten by Greenwood.

United’s teenager already has 10 to his name and should Greenwood remain a United player for as many years as Rooney did (13), Greenwood will to average just over 14 goals a season to topple Wazza.

(Try again!) – Here are #MUFC striker Mason Greenwood’s current Premier League stats. Can he beat any of the current records? ? pic.twitter.com/1rNFDICTgL — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 13, 2020

*All stats taken from the official Premier League website.