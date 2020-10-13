Menu

No offers for Tottenham outcast, could face Championship move or even contract termination

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Football London have detailed just how desperate the situation has become for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, with the termination of his contract now a real possibility.

Rose was once a key figure at Spurs, with THAT goal against Arsenal standing out as one of the club’s most iconic moments in Premier League history. However, he has fallen out of favour.

Ben Davies had forced his way into the starting eleven on the left of defence, with Tottenham also signing Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid over the summer transfer window.

MORE: England and Tottenham’s relationship souring over planned use of fatigued forward

There is no future for Rose in North London, that is evident, with Football London reporting that now a move to the Championship looking like his only viable option.

The report notes that Porto were sniffing around Rose, but the move never materialised. The remaining options now appear to be even a step down into the lower tier or mutual termination of his contract.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea key man grows disgruntled as relationship with Frank Lampard deteriorates
Video: Paul Scholes bemoans “very strange” Manchester United signing
Manchester United believe Red Devils wonderkid could end up being Jadon Sancho alternative

Either way, neither result in Rose ever playing for Tottenham again.

He is just 30-years-old, so Rose could still have plenty to offer any potential suitors. That doesn’t seem to have attracted a great deal of interest in him, though. He’s stuck in limbo as of right now.

More Stories Danny Rose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.