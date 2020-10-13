Football London have detailed just how desperate the situation has become for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, with the termination of his contract now a real possibility.

Rose was once a key figure at Spurs, with THAT goal against Arsenal standing out as one of the club’s most iconic moments in Premier League history. However, he has fallen out of favour.

Ben Davies had forced his way into the starting eleven on the left of defence, with Tottenham also signing Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid over the summer transfer window.

There is no future for Rose in North London, that is evident, with Football London reporting that now a move to the Championship looking like his only viable option.

The report notes that Porto were sniffing around Rose, but the move never materialised. The remaining options now appear to be even a step down into the lower tier or mutual termination of his contract.

Either way, neither result in Rose ever playing for Tottenham again.

He is just 30-years-old, so Rose could still have plenty to offer any potential suitors. That doesn’t seem to have attracted a great deal of interest in him, though. He’s stuck in limbo as of right now.