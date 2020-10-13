In the 87th minute of the England Under-21s clash against Turkey Under-21s, Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah sealed a win for the Young Lions with a superb finish.

Nketiah had a pal from the other side of north London to thank, with Spurs ace Ryan Sessegnon playing the striker in with a lovely through ball after a tidy turn on the wing.

Nketiah controlled the ball beautifully whilst on the turn, before charging into the box and dinking the ball into the back of the net with his weaker left-foot.

With the goal, Nketiah has become the record goalscorer at Under-21s level for England, with a phenomenal return of 14 goals in just 12 games.

The 21-year-old proved that he’s got ice-cold composure with this, as it came just minutes after he hit the post with a penalty.

? Record breaker ? Eddie Nketiah is @England U21s record goalscorer! 1??4?? goals in 1??2?? games ? pic.twitter.com/NLdJFfOcHs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

Nketiah only equalled the record held by greats Francis Jeffers and Alan Shearer in the 21s’ tie last week against Andorra, he’s wasted no time in hitting the landmark.

Arsenal fans will be absolutely delighted with the ace’s achievement, hoping that this spurs on another encouraging season from the young centre-forward.