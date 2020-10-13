Menu

Video: Chelsea star Werner shows skilful dribbling to assist Serge Gnabry’s back-heel flick goal for Germany

In the 59th minute of Germany’s UEFA Nations League tie against Switzerland, Die Mannschaft scored the third goal of the game in the space of just five minutes thanks to Serge Gnabry.

Kai Havertz picked up the ball just past the halfway line and played it into Chelsea teammate Timo Werner, the forward showed his tidy dribbling once again this evening.

Werner skipped into the box before facing up his man and beating him with a lovely side step, the ace then drilled a low cross into the box.

Bayern Munich superstar Serge Gnabry showed his usual flair as he turned the ball into the net with a exquisite back-heel flick.

Werner scored earlier in the night for Germany, with a quality finish after a wonderful run, with Havertz sparking the move for his club and country teammate.

Havertz and Werner have run riot tonight, Chelsea fans will be absolutely delight and Low and the German faithful have these two particularly to thank for the comeback.

