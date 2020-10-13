Video: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz rewarded for pressing as star scores superb goal for Germany

In the 53rd minute of tonight’s UEFA Nations League tie between Germany and Switzerland, Kai Havertz bagged an equaliser for Joachim Low’s side after some brilliant play.
The 21-year-old showed his tenacity as he chased down the ball whilst Switzerland tried to play it around the back, Havertz was rewarded for his effort as intercepted the ball in mid-air.
The attacker, who arrived at Chelsea in a big-money deal this summer, charged down the right-wing, Havertz cut in and held off a defender’s challenge to drill the ball into the bottom corner with a tidy hit.
See More: Video: Timo Werner scores solo beauty for Germany after great play by Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz’s goal. pic.twitter.com/hoNSnxU0aJ
— ?? (@Arrizabalager) October 13, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports and WO Direct.
Chelsea fans should be absolutely delighted with Havertz and Werner after this international break, they’ve caused excitement with some superb performances.