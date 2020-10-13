Video: Man United star David de Gea punished for being way out of position as Ukraine score against Spain

In the 75th minute of tonight’s UEFA Nations League tie between Spain and Ukraine, David de Gea did his bit to gift the Eastern European side a shock win.

A through ball was played in behind, with the Manchester United superstar misreading the ball and rushing out – leaving him unable to claw back when Viktor Tyshankov actually latched onto it.

With De Gea well off his line, Tyshankov tucked the ball into the back of the net with a shot from just outside the box.

Spain couldn’t rally back and Ukraine came away with a shock win in a game which saw them hold just 28% of the possession and produce two shots.

Shock on the cards ? Tsygankov beats a stranded De Gea from the edge of the box to put Ukraine ahead v Spain! ? Watch the #NationsLeague clash live on Sky Sports Football red button pic.twitter.com/dW2cqWXEQs — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 13, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and L’Equipe.

As harsh as it is, Luis Enrique’s came away with noting as a direct result of De Gea’s mishap.

The Spaniard has been so up and down (mostly down) over the past couple of seasons, De Gea produced an insane save in the last game but then undid that with this horrific piece of play.