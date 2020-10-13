Video: Timo Werner scores solo beauty for Germany after great play by Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz

In the 27th minute of Germany’s UEFA Nations League encounter between Germany and Switzerland, Chelsea stars Kai Havertz and Timo Werner combined to pull a goal back for Joachim Low’s side.

Havertz poked the ball into Werner after, in a selfless move that cost him a tough challenge in a 50/50.

Werner dribbled forward with the ball from around 45 yards out, before drifting left and squeezing the ball into the bottom corner – despite being surrounded by three Switzerland players.

A truly clinical finish from the forward.

Considering all the work Werner had ahead of him when he picked up the ball, some would argue that Havertz doesn’t deserve to be credited with the assist – but it was the 21-year-old’s work that ultimately sparked the opportunity.

Timo Werner ? Germany needed that – the Chelsea man gets them back in it! ? Watch the #NationsLeague clash live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/uZzgRgG0U6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 13, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and WO Direct.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United offer current star role as ambassador after retirement Fernandes, Pogba and Martial may have to self-isolate for Man United after Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 Fringe star suggests that he no longer feels ‘important’ at Chelsea

Havertz bagged two assists in Germany’s first game of the break, so this is an international break that will leave Chelsea fans with some real confidence.