In the short space of time he’s been on the pitch in a Liverpool shirt, Thiago Alcantara has left everyone in no doubt as to what a supreme talent he is.

Unfortunately, covid-19 cut him down just as he was getting going at Anfield, but it now seems as though he will be fit and ready for the Merseyside derby taking place this weekend.

One former Liverpool player can’t wait to see him back in action, and has hailed his impact at his new club.

‘He’s a phenomenal player. He’s a top midfielder but he’s also a magician in the way that [Philippe] Coutinho was,” Jose Enrique said to the Daily Mail.

“I can see him alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield, and giving the team something they didn’t have before.

“And it says a lot about where the club is right now that someone who is an important player at Bayern Munich wants to come and play for Liverpool.”

After the 7-2 thumping at the hands of Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp’s side need to get right back in the groove against Everton, but that could be easier said than done with the Toffees in incredible form this season.

The game could well be decided by a moment of magic, and who better to unlock the Everton defence than Thiago himself.

A veteran of big clashes in Germany and Spain, he’ll surely looking forward to making his mark in this one.