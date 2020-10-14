Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly expected to be among the main contenders fighting it out for the transfer of Wolves star Adama Traore next summer.

The Spain international has shone in his time in the Premier League, and it would not be at all surprising to see him move on to bigger things in the near future.

According to Don Balon, this could see Real and Barca scrap it out for his signature at the end of this season, with Traore clearly a player who could offer something to both sides.

Zinedine Zidane could do with replacing Gareth Bale after his loan move to Tottenham, while Eden Hazard has also been a big disappointment since his move to the Bernabeu.

It’s easy to see how Traore could be an upgrade on Hazard at the moment, and Real would do well to win the race for his signature against their biggest rivals.

Barcelona have been in disarray for some time and a signing like Traore could solve a lot of their issues after the lack of impact from attacking players like Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Traore was at Barca earlier in his career and the Catalan giants would certainly be glad to have him back now after his recent improvement.