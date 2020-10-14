Image: Aguero’s hilarious Instagram message to Messi after Argentina victory

Sergio Aguero may not have been involved for Argentina against Bolivia yesterday evening, but the Manchester City man was still getting stuck into the drama on his Instagram page.

Aguero is currently side-lined with a knee injury, deeming him unavailable for selection for both his club and international sides. Argentina didn’t need him last night, though, defeating Bolivia 2-1.

The 32-year-old was not able to take to the field during the game, but shared on his Instagram story that he was watching at home. He wasn’t keen on being a passive, armchair-fan either. He was egging on his pal Lionel Messi during some post-match drama.

Messi exchanged words with Bolivia’s assistant coach at the full-time whistle, which resulted in return fire. After the bickering descended into a fully-blown argument, Aguero suggested that Messi ought to slap him on his bald head.

That’s the translation of the below. Aguero pulling no punches!

We would never encourage violence, especially on a football field, but there’s not a football fan out there who wouldn’t want to see Lionel Messi throwing slaps at the full-time whistle.

It’s also slightly awkward for Aguero, whose own manager is a bald man himself. Pep Guardiola may well have words of his own to tell to his striker when he next sees him around the training ground.