With the Merseyside derby on the immediate horizon, Jurgen Klopp knows that his Liverpool side have to get everything right if they want to stop the Everton juggernaut from rolling on this season.

The Toffees have had an outstanding start to their 2020/21 campaign and top the table going into the match against their arch rivals, and reigning Premier League champions.

Though the Reds don’t appear to have too many problems, despite a 7-2 thumping at Aston Villa last time out, one area where they’re struggling is between the posts.

Alisson Becker’s injury is proving to be a disaster for Klopp, with his replacement, Adrian, looking completely devoid of any sort of form and confidence.

That’s led to former professional player turned pundit, Paul Robinson, to suggest that free transfer, Danijel Subasic, should be signed as a stop-gap whilst Alisson gets back to full fitness.

“Subasic is an outstanding goalkeeper,” Robinson said to Football Insider.

“A top goalkeeper that did brilliantly for Croatia in the World Cup. I am very surprised that he is still a free agent. I thought somebody would have snapped him up by now.

“Adrian is out of form and his confidence looks shot to pieces.

“If Alisson is going to be out for six weeks, Subasic would be an outstanding signing for them.”

Given Adrian’s lack of current form, Subasic would surely be a more worthwhile addition.