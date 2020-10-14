Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has discussed possibly making his debut for the club this weekend against Manchester City.

The Ghana international is a hugely exciting signing by the Gunners, joining from Atletico Madrid on deadline day to give Mikel Arteta a huge boost by majorly improving his options in midfield.

It remains to be seen, however, how long Arsenal fans will have to wait to see Partey on the pitch, as it may be a bit soon for him after a lack of time to train with the team and get to know his new team-mates.

The 27-year-old joined Arsenal but then immediately had to travel for international duty with Ghana, so it could be a bit early for him to go straight into action against City on Saturday.

Still, the player himself has suggested he’s ready to be involved if required, though he said that the ultimate decision rests with Gunners boss Arteta.

“I just arrived. For me, I’m prepared but I need to get used to the style of play before I can play,” Partey said, as quoted by the Metro.

“I like to play in the big matches, but it all depends on the coach and whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not.

“It depends on him. I need to get used to the squad and then train with the squad before we can see what we will happen.

“I think there is no pressure on me. I like to challenge myself, I like new challenges and it’s all about learning fast, learning quickly how it goes and you just get used to it and everything works.”