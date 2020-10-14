Chelsea hope to sign world class striker next summer after rumours of a £63m release clause

When Frank Lampard first took over at Chelsea it looked like years of ploughing money into the academy would finally pay off.

Of course he was hampered by a transfer ban and that forced his hand, but he managed to develop several youngsters into first team starters and the future was looking bright.

That completely changed this summer when they spent a lot of money on high profile players like Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner, but it looks like they aren’t finished there either.

Fabrizio Romano was recently speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, and he’s claimed that Erling Haaland is Chelsea’s main target next summer.

The Sun also picked up on this and pointed out that it’s believed he has a release clause of £63m, which does look like excellent value for money.

Haaland truly broke through at RB Salzburg when he was putting up astonishing numbers in Austria, but he’s since scored an incredible amount of goals in Germany, in the Champions League and at International level.

He’s such a threat in the box and his ability to put the ball in the back of the net is amazing to see, so adding him to Chelsea would truly complete their attacking line.

There’s a lot that can change between now and next summer and if that release clause is accurate then there will be competition for his signature, but it’s certainly one for the fans to get excited about.