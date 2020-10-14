Video: Chelsea ace gets away with nasty elbow in Germany vs Switzerland clash

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger didn’t exactly cover himself in glory with this nasty elbow against an opponent’s head in Germany’s game against Switzerland last night.

The Blues had a number of their players involved, as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz scored in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Nations League.

Still, Rudiger was perhaps lucky not to see red for this clearly quite deliberate elbow in the video above.

This could’ve caused a nasty knock to the other player involved and is not the kind of thing you want to see on the football pitch.