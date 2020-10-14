Euro giants’ chief responds to question over potential Chelsea transfer raid

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has commented on the summer transfer window links with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The England international was linked with Bayern by the Telegraph and others, but ended up staying put at Stamford Bridge, much to the relief of many Blues supporters.

Despite struggling to play regularly under Frank Lampard, Hudson-Odoi has looked a terrific prospect for Chelsea for some time now and will surely soon develop into a quality attacking player who can shine for the club on a more regular basis.

Bayern’s apparent interest shows just how much potential the 19-year-old has, and Chelsea fans would surely have hated seeing a homegrown talent leave before he’d hit his peak.

When asked about the transfer deal, it’s not clear from Bayern’s end if things were really as advanced as they sounded.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Salihamidzic said: “There are transfers that come to the point where you have to say: We are out immediately. It is all the more important that one thinks about alternatives or alternative paths right from the start.”

It remains to be seen what this might mean in terms of CFC potentially losing Hudson-Odoi to Bayern in the future.