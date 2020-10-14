Chelsea’s Reece James makes history for England with red card after full-time vs Denmark

Reece James was shown a straight red card after the full-time whistle blew as England were defeated in the UEFA Nations League tie against Denmark.

Sky Sports shared a clip of the full-back confronting the referee after the game ended, with James having to be pulled away by Jordan Henderson.

Sky Sports’ presenter also announced on air that James has made an unwanted bit of history with these actions, adding that the ace becomes the first England player to be sent off on his first start.

Reece James was shown a red card after the full-time whistle as England lost to Denmark in the #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/D9RTpZlMNZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 14, 2020

The 20-year-old made his international debut in the win against Wales, with the ace appearing in all three of the Three Lions’ fixtures during this international break.

It was really disappointing to see this as James was one of the brightest sparks for Gareth Southgate’s side tonight, with the Chelsea ace making a serious case to start ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

James offered a similar kind of creativity with his dangerous crossing ability and looked comfortable in all other aspects against Denmark.

The ace was a solid contender to be out Man of the Match before this blunder after the final whistle.