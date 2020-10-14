‘I called him’ – Juventus teammate gives update on Cristiano Ronaldo after positive COVID-19 test

Giorgio Chiellini has provided an update on the condition of Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo – and it seems like he’s getting on just fine.

As the BBC reported at the time the news broke, Ronaldo’s latest coronavirus test with the Portuguese national team was returned positive, meaning the 35-year-old entered a period of self-isolation.

Coronavirus has torn through countries and communities around the world leaving devastation in it’s wake, but thankfully for Ronaldo, it looks as though he’s got away lightly.

Chiellini, teammates with Ronaldo at Juve, revealed that he gave Ronaldo a call – and he was relaxing! The Italian is quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio saying:

“Ronaldo? I called him, he was fine. He was sunbathing.”

Asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are, of course, a blessing. Though, it must be frustrating for footballers to miss matches as a result of an illness they wouldn’t have even known they had if not for the test.

Ronaldo seems to be enjoying it, but we all know what he’s like, he’ll be itching to get back on the field.