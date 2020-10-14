Crystal Palace set to offer forgotten full-back Premier League lifeline

According to a report published by The Athletic, former Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne is closing in on a move to Crystal Palace.

When Clyne signed for the Reds from Southampton back in 2015, he established himself as a starter in their defensive line. He was also a full England international.

However, now 29-years-old, Clyne’s career has tailed off a little. He didn’t make a single appearance throughout last season, largely due to injury, before being released by Liverpool in the summer.

Currently without a club, The Athletic believe that Crystal Palace are set to offer Clyne a Premier League lifeline. The report notes that the proposed deal will initially run until the end of January 2021.

You have to feel as though this is Clyne’s last chance to prove that he is still Premier League standard. Now seemingly fully recovered from his ACL rupture, he needs to waste no time showing Roy Hodgson what he’s capable of.

Perhaps in another life, had injuries not taken their toll and a potentially world-class right-back not been produced by Liverpool’s academy, Clyne would still be playing his football at Anfield.

There’s no point reflecting on might have been, though. He needs to focus all his energy in making his stint at Selhurst Park a successful one.